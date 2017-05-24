Bus driver and two students injured in wreck involving Timpson ISD school bus

Two students and a school bus driver were injured this morning in a wreck involving a dump truck.

Around 7:45 a.m. Wednesday, a Timpson ISD school bus was preparing to stop and let two kids onto the bus in the 4800 block of US Hwy 59 North, in the Bobo community.

According to DPS trooper Jesse Fountain, the driver of the dump truck told officials he did not see the bus stopped as he was coming up a hill. The driver of the dump truck says he slammed on his breaks, trying to stop, and started to skid while driving in the outside lane. He ended up skidding towards the inside lane, and swiped an 18 wheeler. The impact pushed him back over into the outside lane and he struck the back of the school bus.

The driver of the school bus was taken to Nacogdoches Memorial Hospital.

Two students were taken to the emergency room in Center. DPS confirms their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening.

Three children that were on the bus at the time of the accident, went with the two injured, to the hospital for moral support.

The two children who were getting on the bus were not injured and went on to school.

Timpson ISD Superintendent Mid Johnson said the driver and two students were released from the hospital.

"Just happy no one was seriously hurt and everyone is OK," Johnson said.

Nobody was on the back row of the bus when it was hit.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.