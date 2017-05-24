Bus driver and two students injured in wreck involving Timpson ISD school bus

A former Livingston ISD employee who had an improper relationship with a 14-year-old girl took a plea bargain deal of 15 years in prison shortly before jury selection for his trial was set to begin Tuesday.More >>
A former Livingston ISD employee who had an improper relationship with a 14-year-old girl took a plea bargain deal of 15 years in prison shortly before jury selection for his trial was set to begin Tuesday.More >>
Two students and a school bus driver were injured this morning in a wreck involving a dump truck.More >>
Two students and a school bus driver were injured this morning in a wreck involving a dump truck.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.More >>
A man accused of having nude images of a teenaged girl went before a judge on Tuesday.More >>
A man accused of having nude images of a teenaged girl went before a judge on Tuesday.More >>
Summer vacation is inching closer while some East Texas children may have already had a head start on their days off. Fitt Life owner, Casey Adams, helped one elementary school have an active lifestyle before their time- off with a special climbing wall donation. More than 300 students climbed the wall on Tuesday during the second annual Ninja Warrior obstacle course at Anderson Elementary.More >>
Summer vacation is inching closer while some East Texas children may have already had a head start on their days off. Fitt Life owner, Casey Adams, helped one elementary school have an active lifestyle before their time- off with a special climbing wall donation. More than 300 students climbed the wall on Tuesday during the second annual Ninja Warrior obstacle course at Anderson Elementary.More >>