Kirbyville High School principal resigns, then shoots, kills self in parking lot

Following his resignation Tuesday afternoon, the principal of Kirbyville High School walked out to his truck, where he apparently shot and killed himself, according to police.

Kirbyville Police Chief Paul Brister said the suicide occurred after Dennis Reeves, the high school principal, met with the Kirbyville Consolidated ISD superintendent and assistant superintendent at the high school campus at about 4 p.m. Tuesday.

In the meeting, Reeves resigned from his position as the high school principal. He then walked outside to his pickup in the school’s parking lot.

Brister said Kirbyville ISD officials called the police department about an hour later because Reeves was still sitting in his truck, and people were starting to get worried about him.

When Kirbyville PD officers got to the scene, they found Reeves, an Evadale resident, sitting in his truck, and it looked like he had shot himself in the head, Brister said. A small .380-caliber semiautomatic pistol was found in Reeves’ hand, which was in his lap, Brister said. He also said police didn’t find a note or anything that indicated that Reeves was going to take his own life.

Brister said Reeves’ pickup was still running. It was in reverse gear, and Reeves’ foot was on the brake.

Although Mike Smith, Jasper County’s Precinct 3 justice of the peace, ordered an autopsy be performed on Reeves, Brister said there is no indication of any foul play.

Brister said that Reeves was married and had two sons. He added that one of Reeves’ sons just graduated from high school.

“Due to today's tragic events, summer classes will be canceled for the rest of the week and staff and students do not need to report to school until Tuesday, after the Memorial Day holiday,” a post on the Kirbyville High School Facebook page stated. “Crisis Response Counselors will be at Kirbyville Elementary tomorrow from 10-2 offering assistance for those that are grieving this unthinkable loss. Crisis Counselors will remain available to offer their support to students and staff members as long as they are needed.”

