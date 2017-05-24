Former head of Livingston ISD ROTC accepts 15 years for improper relationship

A former Livingston ISD employee who had an improper relationship with a 14-year-old girl took a plea bargain deal of 15 years in prison shortly before jury selection for his trial was set to begin Tuesday.

Herbert Nelson Lloyd, 58, of Livingston, pleaded guilty to second-degree felony improper relationship between an educator and student and second-degree felony indecency with a child, according to Polk County District Attorney William Lee Hon.

“The number of cases involving these improper relationships between teachers and students is concerning in our country and across Texas in general,” Hon said. “Hopefully, this sentence will serve as an example and deterrent to others in the education field who violate the trust that parents place in them with respect to the care of our children.”

Lloyd, the former head of Livingston ISD’s ROTC program, agreed to 15 years in a Texas Department of Criminal Justice prison for the improper relationship charge and 12 years for the indecency with child charge, Hon said. Lloyd will serve the prison sentences concurrently, or at the same time.

In addition, Lloyd will be required to register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

When Lloyd was arrested back in July of 2016, he was originally charged with indecency with a child by sexual contact and aggravated sexual assault of a child.

East Texas News obtained a copy of the arrest affidavit for the indecency with a child charge.

"Polk County Sheriff’s Office received information or a tip from CPS that an employee of LISD was having inappropriate relations, or contact with a 14-year-old student," said Lt. Matt Parrish, with the Livingston Police Department.

According to the Livingston Police Department, the allegations date back to January, and the incidents occurred on more than one Livingston ISD campus.

The affidavit stated that a Livingston PD detective went to Childrenz Haven to observe a forensic interview with the 14-year-old alleged victim. The alleged victim said during the interview that she had been in a relationship with Lloyd, and it started back in January.

During the forensic interview, the girl said that she had kissed Lloyd several times in the past and that during one of the incidents, Lloyd touched her on the breast with an open hand, the affidavit stated. In the affidavit, the detective said that he saw text messages between Lloyd and the girl that were pornographic in nature.

Monday morning, Lt. Matt Parrish with the Livingston Police Department said that the second charge was added on June 8 because during a follow-up interview with the girl, it was alleged that she and Lloyd had sexual intercourse at one point, the affidavit stated.

