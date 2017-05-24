Autopsy report: 93-year-old woman found after fire died of smoke inhalation

A 93-year-old Lufkin woman whose body was found after a house fire that occurred in the 3500 block of South Chestnut Street back in March died as a result of smoke inhalation, according to an autopsy report.

The autopsy report on Lawasa Owen Thomas listed the cause of her death as “carbon monoxide intoxication due to smoke and soot inhalation. In addition, the manner of death was listed as “accident.”

East Texas News obtained a copy of the autopsy report Wednesday. Dr. John Ralston with Forensic Medical Management Services of Texas in Beaumont conducted the autopsy.

Lufkin City Fire Marshall Keith Cole said that the fire that destroyed Thomas’ home was most likely caused by a faulty extension cord in her bedroom.

“It was ruled electrical in nature,” but we think it was the extension cord or the outlet,” Cole said.

Lufkin Fire Department crews responded to the blaze at about 4:12 a.m. on March 22. The home was located near the intersection of South Chestnut Street and Parkman Street, and it was fully engulfed in flames when Lufkin police officers arrived on the scene.

Lufkin Police Criminal Investigations Division detectives were also called to the fire. Cole said that is standard when there is a fatality.

Thomas went missing on Oct. 5, 2016, and was found safe and sound later that day, according to a previous East Texas News story.

