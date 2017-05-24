City of Alto under boil-water notice - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Breaking

City of Alto under boil-water notice

By Jeff Awtrey, Assignments Editor
Connect
ALTO, TX (KTRE) -

All City of Alto water customers have been advised to boil their water until further notice.

According to the city office, the notice comes due to well issues at the city which force the city to issue the notice.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly