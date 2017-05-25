Crockett PD: California man arrested after library staff caught him looking at child porn

Officers with the Crockett Police Department arrested a 26-year-old California man Wednesday after staff members at the town’s public library allegedly caught him looking at child pornography on one of the computers there.

Daniel O’Connor was booked into the Houston County Jail on a third-degree felony possession of child pornography charge.

Lt. Clayton Smith, a spokesman for the Crockett Police Department, said CPD officers were called out to the public library about a man looking at child pornography on one of the computers.

Library staff members told the officers that O’Connor was acting suspicious on the computer, so they used a software program they had to look at his screen, Smith said. He said the library staff was able to take screen shots of what O’Connor was looking at on the computer.

When the CPD officers walked into the library, O’Connor started acting nervous, Smith said.

Smith said that O’Connor is new to the area, and he told Crockett PD officers that he is from California.

Crockett PD officers were dispatched out on a suspicious person call involving O’Connor last week, but there wasn’t anything criminal they could arrest him for, Smith said.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

