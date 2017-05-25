After 4 years, Lufkin's Jones Pool opening soon

It has been four long years since the sounds of children splashing in the waters of Jones Pool have filled the air.

After years of waiting, community members in North Lufkin got their wish.

"Today is a good day," Councilman Robert Shankle said at the weekly Impact Lufkin meeting. "We are finally going to get the pool back opened."



The last time Jones Pool was open was in 2013. That summer, it opened for the first time in two years.

"That Jones Pool kept being a recurring thing in our research," said Impact Lufkin coordinator Lenola Wyatt. "Everyone had memories of Jones Pool."

The main issue was the lack of life guards, but now that three are on board for the summer, the pools is getting ready to be opened. Shankle said the largest challenge was getting the $180 certification course paid for. The group was able to get the Temple Foundation to cover the certification cost. The city will pay for the work pay.

Now the city parks department is hard at work on the pool. Akridge said about $1,000 in repair work has been done.

"We replaced all the pumps," Akridge said. "Some of them, we are having repaired right now. We drain the pool, then we have to clean the pool, and we have to put the chemicals in the pool."

All week long, crews have been working on that to-do list. Akridge said he thinks it will be about two weeks before the 90,000-gallon pool is ready to be opened.

"Everyone with the Temple Foundation, the people from the community, the city is putting in effort to make sure this happens for the community," Shankle said. "This is going to be a great day for the entire city of Lufkin. Not just this community but the entire city."

The city is planning a splash-off day for the opening of the pool and will be announcing the date in the coming days.

