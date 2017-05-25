NEDCO looking for ways to keep AC Technical Center in Nacogdoches

NEDCO has worked with county government, Nacodoches ISD and Angelina College to establish the current facility that AC states it will be vacating by the end of June. (Source: KTRE Staff)

NEDCO has remained committed to establishing technical training in Nacogdoches for many years. (Source: KTRE Staff)

East Texas News took a further look into the announcement by Angelina College to vacate the Technical Training Center in Nacogdoches. The announcement came after AC students registered for the summer session as recent as last week.

The sudden move came after AC and Nacogdoches ISD, the building owner, couldn't come to terms over a lease agreement. The sticking point regards NISD providing furniture and technology for AC's use.

The Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation is remaining neutral as Angelina College and Nacogdoches ISD hash out differences over a lease agreement. - as neutral as one can be when board members sit in on negotiations. The issue is being tackled by NEDCO's new president and CEO Larissa Philpot.

"NEDCO has served as a coordinator between all the parties involved,” Philpot said. "It's so important to us. We want to make sure that we assist in any way possible to make sure that the training center is viable."

In January of last year, the commitment was exhibited at a well-publicized ceremony.

Nacogdoches County, the purchaser of the old beer warehouse, NISD, the center's eventual buyer and developer, and Angelina College, the tenant, stood together to establish a place for industry training certification.

"Auto mechanics, refrigeration, electricians, plumbers, welders,” said Nacogdoches County Judge Mike Perry.

It's the kind of vocational training so vital to a community that NEDCO industry partners have gifted to the technical center ...

"Probably $75,000 in gifts and contributions coming from NEDCO and various partners,” Philpot said.

Another gift may be forthcoming. NISD's superintendent Sandra Dowdy said wants furnishings and technology currently in the center for other district campuses. Angelina College stated its disagreement to that position and plans to vacate the center. There's discussion NEDCO may provide the needed equipment.

"I don't have any firm commitments from anyone, but if that is a need, NEDCO is certainly willing to help Angelina College,” Philpot said.

It's an expression that NEDCO views workforce development as a community investment.

NEDCO's tells us Elliott Electric in Nacogdoches has accessed the center's technology needs. Nacogdoches ISD superintendent and Angelina College's president are scheduled to meet on Tuesday.

