Pippa ready for a forever home

Pippa is a two-year old rat terrier mix that is ready for a new home.

Pippa has called the Winnie Berry Humane Society home for the last two weeks and is ready to move onto her next adventure. The shelter said she could be perfect for any home.

"Small dogs can fit in just about anywhere," said Director Mike Stephen. "Temperaments of the dogs themselves are the biggest things we look at - if they fit in with the folks that want to take them home."

