Angelina County Sheriff's Office seeks public's help in finding missing 28-year-old woman

The Angelina County Sheriff's Office is seeking the public's help in finding a 28-year-old woman who has been missing since April.

According to a press release, Christene Elizabeth Rawlinson was last seen on April 16 at her residence on Iwo Jima Street in Angelia County. She is described as being 5-foot-9 about about 217 pounds. She has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Rawlinson was last seen on foot on Iwo Jima Street. No clothing description was available at the time of the initial report, the press release stated.

According to the ACSO, Rawlinson takes medication, but she did not take the medication with her when she left the home.

Efforts by law enforcement to locate Rawlinson have been unsuccessful.

Anyone with any information about Rawlinson's whereabouts is encouraged to call the Angelina County Sheriff's Office at (936) 634-3331 or Crime Stoppers at (93^) 639-TIPS.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

