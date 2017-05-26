Corrigan PD: 30-year-old man led officers on high-speed chase, damaged CPD patrol unit

Officers with the Corrigan Police Department arrested a 30-year-old man on a list of felony and misdemeanor charges after he fled a traffic stop, led police on a high-speed chase, and damaged a CPD patrol unit early Thursday morning.

Justin Ivy, of Corrigan, is still being held in the Polk County jail on three felony charges - aggravated assault of a public servant, evading arrest or detention with a vehicle, obstruction or retaliation, and tamper or fabricate physical evidence. He was also charged with two misdemeanors - possession of marijuana less than 2 ounces and theft of property between $100 and $750.

Collectively, Ivy’s bail amount has been set at $84,000.

According to Corrigan Police Chief Darrell Gibson, one of his officers was on South Home Street at about 12:09 a.m. Thursday when he saw a passenger vehicle go north in the center turn lane without trying to turn. Then in the 500 block of the street, the CPD officer clocked the vehicle at doing 58 mph in a 45-mph zone.

When the Corrigan PD officer tried to make a traffic stop on the vehicle, the driver, who was later identified as Ivy, fled from him. A short time later, a second CPD officer joined the chase, Gibson said.

Gibson said Ivy damaged a Corrigan PD patrol unit after the officer got in front of him in an effort to stop him.

The vehicle then went down FM 942 at speeds of more than 100 mph, Gibson said. During the chase, the vehicle traveled in the oncoming lane, and the car eventually went into a ditch at Jack Station Road.

Police then ordered the two men out of the vehicle, Gibson said. They were both placed under arrest, and Ivy was found to have an outstanding theft warrant from Polk County. Gibson said no charges were filed against the second man, and he was released.

