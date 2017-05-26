First Alert: Heavy rain and stormy weather on tap for the Memorial Day observance weekend

We have declared this Sunday evening and Memorial Day a First Alert Weather Day(s) for Lufkin, Nacogdoches, and all of Deep East Texas as more wet and stormy weather is on the menu.

A slow moving cool front will help ignite rain and thunderstorms in our part of the state, especially as we transition into Sunday evening and continuing throughout much of the day on Memorial Day.

Some of the rainfall will be heavy in spots, mainly due to the deep moisture and warm temperatures that will be in place.

In addition to the threat for efficient, rain producing thunderstorms, it is not out of the question that a few storms could reach severe limits, with large hail and damaging winds being the main concern.

Therefore, if you have outdoor plans this weekend, make sure you monitor the weather and have some alternate plans ready to go.

