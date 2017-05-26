2 suspects in death of man found in abandoned Polk County home indicted

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office arrested a 25-year-old man Tuesday after a 4-year-old boy who lived at his home tested positive for a "high volume" of methamphetamine after the child allegedly ate some of the drug. John Lance Beard, of Onalaska, is still being held in the Polk County Jail on two felony charges - abandoning or endangering a child causing imminent danger of bodily injury and assault against an elderly or disabled person. He has also been ...

A Livingston man has been arrested after allegedly shooting at a deputy before crashing his vehicle during a chase Tuesday morning.

Deputies with the Polk County Sheriff's Office have arrested a Magnolia woman accused of chasing a man's vehicle in her vehicle and striking it with her son in the car with her.

A Polk County grand jury has indicted two people in connection to the death of a man whose body was found in a home in the 400 block of West Sherwood last March.

The grand jury indicted Simon Villanueva, 41, of Livingston, on a first-degree felony murder charge in connection to the death of Darrell Parsons. Angela Hicks, 24, of Onalaska was indicted on a felony aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury charge.

Villanueva is still being held in the Polk County jail on a first-degree felony murder charge and a felony possession of a controlled substance less than 1 gram charge. Collectively, his bail amount has been set at $600,000.

Hicks was arrested on the Polk County charge in Fort Worth on March 16. She was later transferred to the Polk County Jail, and she has since posted a bail amount of $100,000 and has been released.

Parsons’ body was found at the home on West Sherwood in March, and the discovery was made after Parsons had been reported missing on March 6. The complainant told authorities that Parsons hadn’t been seen or heard from since Feb. 28.

Polk County Sheriff Kenneth Hammack said his deputies were told Parsons had been living “on and off” at a home in the 400 block of West Sherwood, but the occupants had recently moved out. When the PCSO deputies went to the residence, they noticed a strong odor coming from the home.

“Detectives gained entry into the residence after being unable to get an answer at the door,” the press release stated. “Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office said inside the residence they found an unidentified deceased male inside the residence.”

The then-unidentified man’s body was taken to the Harris County Institute of Forensic Sciences to be identified and examined for the cause of death.

PCSO detectives started interviewing people in that neighborhood and found that Villanueva was the previous tenant of the home. They also learned that Villanueva had left the Livingston area days before the unidentified body was found in the home on West Sherwood.

Hicks once lived next door to the home where the murder occurred, the press release stated. Information obtained in the criminal investigation by PCSO detectives and the Texas Rangers was submitted to the Polk County District Attorney’s Office.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office requested the assistance of Fort Worth Police Department detectives. When detectives interviewed Hicks, she allegedly told them she asked Simon Villanueva, the other suspect in the case, to “take care of Darrell Parsons and to make him hurt like she hurt,” the press release stated.

“Texas Ranger Danny Young from Company A, division of the Texas Rangers joined the investigation assisting with evidence gathering and interviewing individuals from the Shelter Cove area,” the press release stated. “Detectives with the Polk County Sheriff’s Office petitioned the courts and obtained a warrant for Simon Villanueva, for Possession of a Controlled Substance with a 100,000.00 bond, at which time the Gulf Coast Violent Offenders Task Force begin Looking for Simon Villanueva.”

Hammack said that on March 9, the sheriff’s office was notified that the body had been identified as that of Parsons. Parsons’ cause of death was ruled a homicide, the press release stated.

The next day, Villanueva called the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and said he was waiting for deputies at the Scenic Loop store because he had heard authorities were looking for him. PCSO detectives located Villanueva and took him to the sheriff’s office.

PCSO detectives then interviewed Villanueva in regard to Parson’s death. Villanueva was arrested and charged with murder after confessing that he killed Parsons, the press release stated.

The Polk County grand jury also indicted Joseph Alexander Swansey, 23, of Livingston, for attempted capital murder of a peace officer in connection to allegations that he shot at a Polk County Sheriff’s Office deputy during a chase, crashed his vehicle, and then took off on foot back in early March.

Also among those indicted by the Polk County grand jury was John Lance Beard, 24, of Onalaska. Beard was indicted on a felony child endangerment charge in connection to allegations that a 4-year-old boy who lived at his home tested positive for a “high volume” of methamphetamine after the child ate some of the drug back in March.

Amy Marie Howell, 41, of Magnolia, was indicted for endangering a child and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. She is accused of chasing a man’s vehicle in her vehicle and striking it with her son in the car with her in March.

