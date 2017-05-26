Still ways to get involved with the Winnie Berry Dog Days of Summer Golf tournament

The Dog Days of Summer Golf Tournament is just a few weeks away, but there are still ways for people to get involved.

The tournament will take place on Friday, June 16. It will be a shotgun start at 1 p.m. on the beautiful 18 holes of Crown Colony Country Club. The event is the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Winnie Berry Humane Society of Angelina County. Individual golfers can sign up for $150, or a team of four can sign up for $500. There are also sponsorship spots still available for $100. The money raised will go back to help the shelter, which continues to see more and more animals brought in.

"The cost of the shelter is tremendous to take care of these little guys and our dogs and cats," Mike Stephens said. "By supporting the Dog Days of Summer Golf Tournament people help us stay with our mission of helping these animals get a home."

Anyone still looking to get involved can call Stephens at (936) 639-1880.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.