Fatal crash in Titus Co.

A one-vehicle crash in Titus County has left one dead and others injured.

According to the Mount Pleasant Texas Police Department Facebook page the crash happened on South Jefferson Ave. just north of the Bill Ratliff Freeway overpass at 11:39 a.m. on Friday.

They say there were two adults and 6 children in the car and several occupants were ejected from the car. They reported at least one fatality.

The victims were transported by ambulance or by helicopter to Titus Regional Medical Center, East Texas Medical Center- Pittsburg, Trinity Mother Francis-Tyler and LSU-Shreveport. The Texas Department of Public Safety Accident Reconstruction Team is assisting in the investigation.

Details of how the crash happened are still under investigation.