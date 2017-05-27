Driver falls asleep, strikes utility pole in Angelina County

A driver struck a utility pole, causing his vehicle to overturn in Angelina County.

According to DPS, on Saturday at 6:30 a.m., troopers responded to and investigated a one vehicle crash on State Highway 103 East at Golf Course Road.

DPS said the preliminary crash investigation indicates a 2011 Ford pickup was traveling East on State Highway 103 when the driver reportedly went to sleep, crossing the westbound lanes of State Highway 103 where it struck a fence and a utility pole.

The vehicle then crossed Golf Course Road and overturned. The driver of the vehicle was identified as Brian Loggins, 18, from Lufkin.

Loggins was not injured during the crash.

