East Texas band films music video in Downtown Lufkin

An East Texas band began a new chapter by filming their first ever music video in downtown Lufkin Saturday.

Just weeks after releasing their first full album, the band is now on a new venture to bring their fans another form of their music.

The band said choosing their hometown was more than just sentimental.

"The feeling that you get from the artistic community because if you write your own stuff, you're more embraced by the artistic community than you are playing Bob Segar covers,” said Robbie Wagnone, who plays the bass.

Yet before getting to this point, the band came with separate backgrounds. They decided two years to start a writing their own music calling themselves The Dead Chachis.



"I missed it a lot. I was working away from home, out of state and wasn't playing music at all. Didn't have time with work,” said Adam Rios, who plays the guitar and is a vocalist.

In fact, all three members have full-time jobs but make time for the band because it's their passion.



"We’ve all known each since the 90s. And I think this is the first project the three of us have worked together on,” Wagnone said.

After reaching the milestone of creating their own do-it-yourself full-length album, the band transformed downtown Lufkin into a music production set for their latest project of a music video.



"It’s fun to get together with these guys and do a project together. It's kind of a big deal,” said Danny Negrete, drummer.

They used elements of their hometown like the recently opened skate park to bring more inclusion.



"It gives people a sense of unity. So maybe that will be helpful for the youth and show them a more positive aspect,” Negrete said.

The band said they hope to grow more fans through their music video which will give their listeners a different perspective of their material.

A handful of extras who volunteered their time also helped make the production complete.

The band aims to have their music video complete in two weeks.

