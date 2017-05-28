Human body found in Tyler County after firefighters battle small fire

A human body was found by firefighters from the Spurger Volunteer Fire Department late Saturday night.

According to Tyler County officials, firefighters responded to a call of a small woods fire at 10:43 p.m. on County Road 4600, off of Highway 92, just north of Fred.

After putting the fire out, firefighters discovered a dead human body wrapped inside a material.

Tyler County investigators said they believe the body is that of a white male.

Judge Trisher Ford has ordered an autopsy in Beaumont which could be conducted late Monday or early Tuesday according to officials.

The investigation is in the early stages.

