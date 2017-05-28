Members of two Lufkin churches harvest community garden crop to give to people in need

After nearly a year of starting the community garden, a north Lufkin neighborhood spent time harvesting the crop on Sunday.

"I am picking pinto beans in the community garden,” said Lynell Stover, who is picking from the garden for first time.

Stover, along with 60 other community members from St. Cyprian's Episcopal and Abundant Life United Methodist churches have harvested crop to then give to people in the neighborhood.

"We wanted to create something where we can go out into the community and really help people in the community to show them some love,” said Greg Simmons, director of music at St. Cyprian's Episcopal Church.

The idea of the garden sprouted a vision which is now called Community Garden of Love which sits in a north Lufkin neighborhood.



"There's a need for food and there's a need for people to get involved with community work,” Simmons said.

Knocking on doors and meeting people in the neighborhoods, members collected information and also distributed to those in need of green produce.

"Fresh food is just that. It's fresh. People like fresh food. They know it's just better,” said David Briggs, pastor of Abundant Life United Methodist Church.

Their efforts have the community getting more involved one person at a time.

"The community garden actually brings the community out of their houses and into the garden should to shoulder, side-by-side doing something positive for themselves and for the neighborhood which they live. That's the primary focus," Briggs said.

As for Stover, she finds harvesting quite satisfying as way to give back to her community.

In all, they collected more than 15 bushels of the corp.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.