Nacogdoches community unveils historical marker to honor fallen hero

At the young age of 21, Private First Class Oscar P. Austin died in Vietnam while saving a life of another marine. On Monday, a veteran group dedicated a historical marker to honor Austin who was born in Nacogdoches, but was later killed in action in Vietnam.More >>
After nearly a year of starting the community garden, a north Lufkin neighborhood spent time harvesting the crop on Sunday.More >>
An East Texas band began a new chapter by filming their first ever music video in downtown Lufkin Saturday. Just weeks after releasing their first full album, the band is now on a new venture to bring their fans another form of their music.More >>
A human body was found by firefighters from the Spurger Volunteer Fire Department late Saturday night.More >>
A report from the State Fire Marshal’s Office showed that an explosion at a home in Zavalla that claimed the life of an 82-year-old man and seriously injured his wife was caused by a propane leak that was likely ignited by electrical components in the refrigerator in the kitchen.More >>
