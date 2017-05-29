Nacogdoches community unveils historical marker to honor fallen hero

At the young age of 21, Private First Class Oscar P. Austin died in Vietnam while saving a life of another Marine.

On Monday, a veteran group dedicated a historical marker to honor Austin who was born in Nacogdoches, but was later killed in action in Vietnam.

For his act of courage, Austin was awarded the Congressional Medal of Honor.

Austin's sister, Bobbie Garrett spoke at the ceremony and thanked the community to memorialize her brother.

"Times like this brings back so many emotions. Sometimes I’m like just let him rest in peace. But I do know that he is resting in peace,” Garrett said.

A day to remember those who gave the ultimate sacrifice to America, the Nacogdoches community invited the family to unveil the marker to remember Austin.

Retired Lieutenant Colonel Al Charanza said to take time to remember those who served our nation.

“He was born a Texan, he died a hero,” Charanza said.

Charanza showed the utmost respect to Austin, as an officer, when he saluted the fallen hero.

"I wanted to salute him, because as an officer to honor him for having earned that highest award of valor that our nation gives,” Charanza said.

As for Austin's family, they remember the memories he left behind.

"It’s really a great experience. I just haven't the words to express. I'm very moved emotionally by the outpouring support of this community,” Garrett said.

The historical marker will be donated to the city of Nacogdoches. It will be permanently placed at the Nacogdoches public library next to the monument honoring those killed in Vietnam.