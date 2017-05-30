Lufkin man get 12 years in home-invasion robbery

A Lufkin man has accepted a plea agreement to go to prison in connection to a home-invasion robbery in October of 2016.

Atiba Jermaine Nicholson Jr., 20, pleaded guilty to robbery in Judge Bob Inselmann's court, accepting a 12-year prison sentence.

Nicholson also had his probation revoked on an unrelated aggravated assault charge and was given an 11-year sentence on that. Both sentences will run concurrently.

According to a previous report, someone told Lufkin police he was at his friend's apartment when the robbery occurred. When he opened the door, three suspects allegedly forced their way inside the apartment. The victim said that Kendall Bryant was armed with what appeared to be a Glock 19 with a 30-round magazine, and Nicholson had a Smith & Wesson 9mm pistol that belonged to Milan White, the arrest affidavit stated.

The suspects demanded money, and when the victim refused, they pushed him down and punched him, the affidavit stated. One of them allegedly hit him with his gun.

During the struggle, the men managed to get the victim’s wallet out of his back pocket, the press released stated. At that point, they fled the scene in a light-blue Jaguar with the victim’s wallet and backpack.

Nicholson was arrested on the charge in February.

Nicholson was arrested in March of 2015 in connection to a gang-related cinder block attack on a man. He accepted a five-year probation sentence in October of 2016.

Court records do not show a court date for Bryant. Jail records show White has not been arrested on the charge.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.