Honduran gets 12 years for hit-and-run fatal wreck

A Honduras national has accepted a prison sentence for hit-and-run wreck which claimed the life of a Crockett man in October.

Christian Cardenas Montoya accepted a 12-year sentence in district court on May 24 after pleading guilty to failure to stop and render aid.

Montoya was the driver of a Ford pickup on US 287 and had stopped near a construction crew. Francis Willams Seeley, 84, of Crockett, was driving a 2006 Mercury Mariner south on US 287 when he came upon Montoya's pickup.

Seeley tried to avoid hitting the pickup by swerving to the right and he was ejected when his SUV rolled over. Seeley died at the scene.

Montoya left the scene and was later located in Crockett, where he was arrested.

