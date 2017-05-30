Polk County judge sentences man to 15 years in high-speed chase

A Polk County district judge has sentence a Lake Jackson man to 15 years in prison for taking law enforcement on a chase which reached speeds of 140 miles per hour.

According to District Attorney Lee Hon, Judge Kayce Jones sentenced William Michael Munn, 30, on Tuesday.

The sentencing came after a jury found Munn guilty of evading arrest on May 8.

According to evidence presented at the trial, Assistant Criminal District Attorney Nicole Washington showed that on Sept. 26, 2015, a trooper working patrol in Goodrich confirmed a Ford Mustang traveling at a speed of 100 miles per hour northbound on US 59.

The trooper tried to stop the car and they reached speeds of 140 miles per hour, causing other drivers to have to avoid Munn's car.

Livingston police joined the chase and Munn drove through a red light in Corrigan. Munn eventually drove through a wooden fence and a hurricane fence at a home before coming to a stop, Hon said.

While arresting Munn, authorities thought he appeared to be intoxicated but testing did not reveal any drugs or alcohol in his system.

The jury returned a verdict in 15 minutes, Honn said.

While delivering the sentence, Hon said Jones admonished Munn for playing "numerous lives in danger due to his unjustified actions."

