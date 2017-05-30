NISD: Backpacks collected, not searched, over prank concerns

A prank at Nacogdoches HIgh School last week and the concern more would follow led to an unprecedented decision by administrators. Students can't bring backpacks and large purses on campus the last week of school. Households were notified through a call out Monday morning. Not everyone got the message.

Any backpacks were taken up at the main breezeway by campus administrators, as seen here by this Facebook post. The bags were labeled with the student's name and grade, then stored in the front office and returned at the end of the school day. Some parents were concerned if the bags were searched. Administrators say the bags were only collected, not searched.

According to NISD Public Relations Specialist Amber Mims, the decision came following a prank at NHS on Thursday. After investigating the incident, administrators were told more pranks were being planned leading up to the last day of school.

"Students were released in a structured manner on Friday, May 26th to inform everyone that if they were to participate in any pranks, then they were subject to suspension and disqualification on exemptions," Mims said in an email statement.

Mims said the decision to prohibit backpacks was made over the weekend and Associate Principal Kristin Heath put a call out to student on Monday before noon.



