NISD, AC meet on Technical Training Center

From Nacogdoches ISD

NACOGDOCHES, TX - Nacogdoches Independent School District (NISD) Superintendent Sandra Dowdy and Angelina College (AC) President Dr. Michael Simon met today to discuss options for moving forward and developing a sustainable business model that will provide workforce training, continuing education, and other educational services needed in Nacogdoches County.

The current agreement, signed in June 2015, requires the college to pay $5,300 per month ($63,600 annually) to NISD for use of a significant portion of the NISD Technical Training Center. NISD officially notified AC in January 2017 of the district’s decision to end the current agreement in June 2017 because it was not financially viable for NISD to continue operating the center under the current agreement. Recently, negotiations stalled on a new agreement NISD proposed that would have required substantially increased operating costs for the college and the purchase of furniture and equipment for the center.

Nacogdoches ISD and Angelina College continue to be committed to the vision of the technical training center to provide workforce and technical training and dual-credit courses for county high school students. Representatives of the NISD and Angelina College have agreed to continue working to find a way forward.

“We had a great meeting today and are excited about the possibilities moving forward. Dr. Simon and I are committed to developing a business model that benefits everyone involved,” said Sandra Dowdy.

The two leaders met today and shared ideas on how to best come together and create a program that is sustainable and benefits everyone.

“We are optimistic that we will be able to provide technical programs, dual-enrollment courses, and adult basic education courses to Nacogdoches residents through evening and weekend classes,” said Dr. Simon.

Simon demonstrated the college’s commitment to serving the Nacogdoches community by offering to donate to NISD approximately $350,000 worth of welding equipment available through grant funds obtained by the college during the negotiations.

A follow-up meeting is currently being set to review options to deliver technical training education in the Nacogdoches community.