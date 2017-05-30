Womens Center kicks off program to store breast milk for needy babies

Some breastfeeding mothers produce way too much milk for one baby.

"Like filling up their freezers," says certified lactation consultant Marcia Nelson.

Nelson operates The Breastmilk Depot for caring mothers who cringe at the idea of having to throw away extra breastmilk. It's in The Nacogdoches Womens Center on Russell Blvd. which now has a partnership with the Mother's Milk Bank of North Texas, located in Ft. Worth.

"It's where they process the breastmilk and then it is available for medically fragile infants that are like in NICU's", explained Nelson.

According to the milk bank, more than 800 milk donors are needed each year to meet hospital demand. Donors go away knowing one ounce of their milk feeds 3 premature babies.

"And so it gives all the babies antibodies so they can fight off infections and stay healthy," explained Nelson.

Interested donors will be placed in contact with Mothers' Milk Bank. They'll be required to complete a short phone interview, send in a completed questionnaire and get a free blood test at a local lab. Once approved they visit Nacogdoches Womens Center.

"And so the women will come in and they'll log it in," said Nelson while standing in front of a donated freezer from Mothers' Milk Bank. "And then once its full we're going to call them and they are going to send us a special crate with dry ice and basically all we got to do is fill it up and call FedEx and they pay for the shipping and everything."

Nelson said before opening the Breastmilk Depot the closest facility of its kind was in Longview. The certified nurse midwife is proud to be serving the women of Deep East Texas and babies throughout the state.

Nacogdoches Womens Center at 623 Russell Blvd. will be hosting an open house June 5, from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. More information on breastmilk donation can be obtained at info@texasmilkbank.org or 817.810.0071 or by visiting the organization's website.

