Hemphill man accused of stealing bass boat before Big Bass Splash

A Texas Game Warden has arrested a Hemphill man accused in connection to the theft of a bass boat which was to be used in the Big Bass Splash this year.

Jay Allen Fling, 44, is charged with third-degree theft.

Warden Doug Williams said a pair of anglers from Alabama were on Toledo Bend ahead of the tournament and reported the boat stolen on May 17.

Williams said he did some interviews and was able to identify Fling and another person as the suspects. The other suspect is at-large.

Sabine County Jail records show Fling was arrested on the charge on May 26 and he was released on a personal recognizance bond.

