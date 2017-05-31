Law enforcement in high-speed chase north of Garrison - KTRE.com | Lufkin and Nacogdoches, Texas

Breaking

Law enforcement in high-speed chase north of Garrison

By Jeff Awtrey, Assignments Editor
Connect
NACOGDOCHES COUNTY, TX (KTRE) -

TxDOT has issued a warning for drivers north of Garrison of a high-speed chase.

Spokeswoman Rhonda Oaks said the chase is two miles north of Garrison and drivers should be alert.

Check back to this story for updates.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly