Jury finds California man not guilty on 1, guilty of other in Nacogdoches standoff charges

The trial continued on the second day of a California man facing charges of aggravated assault and unlawful carrying of a firearm during a June 2016 standoff in a Nacogdoches neighborhood on Wednesday.More >>
The death of a person found after firefighters extinguished a blaze is the result of a homicide, according to an autopsy.More >>
The body of George "Cliff " Neyland III, 36, of Colmesneil, was recovered from the Neches River Wednesday morning.More >>
An Angelina County district judge has sentenced a Diboll man to 10 years in prison with future consideration of probation after the man pleaded guilty to allegations that he was startled awake and accidentally struck and injured a 6-week-old baby that had been sleeping in the same bed with him after he had smoked marijuana laced with cocaine.More >>
A high-speed chase which started in Nacogdoches ended with a San Augustine man wrecking north of Garrison and finding himself under arrest.More >>
