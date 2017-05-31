Onalaska man gets probation for ramming woman's vehicle with his baby in his pickup

An Onalaska man has avoided prison time for now after pleading guilty to trying to ram a woman's vehicle with his pickup while his 8-month-old child was in the truck with him.

Allen Ray McGovern, 37, pleaded guilty to second-degree endangering a child and accepted a probation sentence of four years. Polk County District Attorney said a charge of second-degree aggravated assault was dismissed but taken into consideration in the disposition.

McGovern was arrested in October of 2015 when a deputy was dispatched out to a disturbance in progress on Bob Willis Road. A witness told the deputy that McGovern had rammed his girlfriend’s vehicle with his silver step-side pickup.

After ramming the woman’s vehicle, McGovern chased the woman and tried to run her off the road.

The affidavit stated that while all this was going on, McGovern had his 8-month-old child in the pickup with him, and the baby wasn’t restrained in a car seat.

