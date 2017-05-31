Diboll man gets 10-years for injuring baby in bed while high

An Angelina County district judge has sentenced a Diboll man to 10 years in prison with future consideration of probation after the man pleaded guilty to allegations that he was startled awake and accidentally struck and injured a 6-week-old baby that had been sleeping in the same bed with him after he had smoked marijuana laced with cocaine.

Kwame Diaquam Chavis, 23, pleaded guilty to three charges of first-degree injury to a child in District Judge Paul White's court.

Chavis was arrested last March after he told Diboll police on Dec. 20, 2015, that he had been smoking marijuana laced with cocaine and drinking large amounts of alcohol.

Chavis told the officer that he went to bed at about 4 a.m., and the 6-week-old baby was in the bed with him, the affidavit stated. At some point later in the morning, Chavis was startled awake by the baby’s crying.

Then Chavis accidently struck the baby in the head and face with his elbow, the affidavit stated.

During the investigation, police learned of previous injuries to the child, which Chavis admitted to.

During an 11 a.m. hearing, White appeared upset towards Chavis since he chose to take the combination of drugs and chose to sleep in the bed with a baby. White told Chavis he was struggling with the idea of the shock probation deal and asked Chavis to talk over lunch with his attorney to make sure the deal is what he wanted to move forward on instead of going to trial.

When Chavis returned at 1 p.m., he entered the guilty plea. White said he may consider shock probation at a later date.

