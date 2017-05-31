Body of Colmesneil man recovered from Neches River

A Tyler County man that was missing since Sunday was found dead Wednesday.

The body of George "Cliff " Neyland III, 36, of Colmesneil, was recovered from the Neches River shortly before noon.

According to Tyler County Sheriff Bryan Weatherford, on May 28, his office received a call in reference to a missing boater on the Neches River. north of the bridge on Recreational Road 255. The area is also known as Fox's Bend. Weatherford stated Texas Game Wardens, Federal Park Service Rangers and Deputies responded to the area. Weatherford stated that Neyland had got into a small boat the previous morning by himself, on the Neches River and had not been heard from since.

"Authorities patrolled and searched the river with sonar imaging but were unable to located Neyland or a boat," Weatherford said. "Authorities continued to search the River and surrounding area on the 29 and 30 with no sign of Neyland."

Weatherford said on Wednesday morning at approximately 11:15 am , his office received a call from an individual checking on his camp, who discovered a body floating in the river. Deputies and Investigators as well as Texas Game Wardens were able to positively identify the body. Weatherford said Justice of the Peace Trisher Ford has ordered an autopsy that will be performed later this week at the Southeast Texas Forensic Center, located in Beaumont.

