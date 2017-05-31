Tyler County sheriff: Autopsy shows death in area of fire a homicide

The death of a person found after firefighters extinguished a blaze is the result of a homicide, according to an autopsy.

Sheriff Bryan Weatherford said the body was found Saturday night. Firefighters responded to a call of a small woods fire at 10:43 p.m. on County Road 4600, just north of Fred.

After putting the fire out, they discovered the body wrapped inside some type of enclosed material.

Investigators believe the body to be that of a white man.

Weatherford said the autopsy came back and he can confirm the death is a homicide.

Weatherford said the sheriff's office is working closely with the Texas Rangers on getting an identification of the man.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.