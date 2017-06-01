Man gets 235-month sentence for trying to set up sexual encounter with Livingston girl

A federal judge has sentenced a Houston man to 235 months in prison in connection to allegations of him setting up a sexual encounter through social media with an underage girl in May of 2016.

Judge Thad Heartfield also levied a lifetime sentence of supervised release for Quoc Kien Lam, 41, according to federal court records filed on Wednesday.

Livingston police arrested Lam in May of 2016 after being dispatched out to a home near Liberty Avenue after an underage girl said she had been contacted through social media and propositioned by what she thought was a 23-year-old man.

The unidentified man offered the girl money and a shopping spree in return for sex, police said.

On the next day, detectives with the Livingston Police Department started investigating the incident. They learned that the man had identified himself as Alex. The detectives, with the assistance of the girl and her parents, set up a time and location for the child to be picked up by the man.

The man arrived at the set location and was confronted by the Livingston Police Department. He was later arrested after a chase.

Police then identified him as Lam. Further investigation revealed that Lam had previously been convicted of sexual assault of a child and is a registered sex offender in Harris County.

Lam pleaded guilty to a charge of coercion and enticement in January.

