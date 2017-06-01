State drops charge against Lufkin woman accused in theft of woman's meds

The state has dismissed a charge against a Lufkin woman who was arrested in February on a charge of exploitation of elderly.

Polk County District Attorney Lee Hon said the case against Jamie Lee Brown was dropped on May 23 because of a lack of sufficient evidence to support the prosecution.

Steve Edward Knight, 40, of Corrigan, pleaded guilty to the same charge in May and accepted a four-year probation sentence.

On Feb. 16, two Corrigan PD officers were called out to the 100 block of James Street in regard to a welfare concern. When they got there, a registered nurse with Kindred Hospice out of Livingston met them outside and told them that she has been taking care of Knight's 77-year-old mother.

The nurse told the two CPD officers that her patient had complained to her several times about Knight's drug use, fraud, and forgery, Gibson said. Knight's mother told her caregiver that she had not been given her medicine for three days. Knight's mother also allegedly told the caregiver than she was hungry and had not been fed.

When the nurse looked through the woman's medication, she saw that three prescription drugs - hydrocodone, Xanax, and morphine - missing. The Corrigan PD officers investigated further and found that Jamie Brown, a Lufkin resident, signed for the prescription medications on Feb. 9 at Brookshire Brothers and gave them to Knight, Gibson said.

