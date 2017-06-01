Lufkin police warn of card skimmers at convenience store

Lufkin police are letting the public know their debit and credit cards may have fraudulent charges after learning card skimmers were found on two gas pumps at a convenience store.More >>
Lufkin police are letting the public know their debit and credit cards may have fraudulent charges after learning card skimmers were found on two gas pumps at a convenience store.More >>
A federal judge has sentenced a Houston man to 235 months in prison in connection to allegations of him setting up a sexual encounter through social media with an underage girl in May of 2016.More >>
A federal judge has sentenced a Houston man to 235 months in prison in connection to allegations of him setting up a sexual encounter through social media with an underage girl in May of 2016.More >>
The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be a little more active than normal.More >>
The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be a little more active than normal.More >>
The trial continued on the second day of a California man facing charges of aggravated assault and unlawful carrying of a firearm during a June 2016 standoff in a Nacogdoches neighborhood on Wednesday.More >>
The trial continued on the second day of a California man facing charges of aggravated assault and unlawful carrying of a firearm during a June 2016 standoff in a Nacogdoches neighborhood on Wednesday.More >>
The death of a person found after firefighters extinguished a blaze is the result of a homicide, according to an autopsy.More >>
The death of a person found after firefighters extinguished a blaze is the result of a homicide, according to an autopsy.More >>