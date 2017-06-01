Lufkin police warn of card skimmers at convenience store

Lufkin police are letting the public know their debit and credit cards may have fraudulent charges after learning card skimmers were found on two gas pumps at a convenience store.

According to Lufkin Police Public Relations Specialist Jessica Pebsworth, a customer called Big's Convenience Store at 1902 S. First St. on May 27 and reported his mother used a pump that day and had multiple fraudulent charge attempts on her debit card. An employee then went outside to inspect the pumps and found that her pump key no longer worked on pumps No. 1 and 4. She then noticed pry marks on the pumps and called police.

Pebsworth said the pumps were taken out of service around 8;45 p.m. that day. On May 30, a fuel pump service technician opened the pumps and found the skimmers.

A store employee said she last inspected the pumps on May 21, Pebsworth said.

"If you used your card at pump No. 1 or No. 4 at Big's on South First Street between May 21 and May 27, we advise you to contact your bank and cancel it," Lufkin Police Public Relations Specialist Jessica Pebsworth said. "Fraudulent card activity can be reported by calling our non-emergency number at 936-633-0356."

