Restaurant Reports - Angelina County - 6/1/17

Posados, 3102 S. John Redditt Drive: 18 demerits for soap and disposable towels needed at handsinks, repair faucet handle at three-comp sink, label bulk items out of original packaging, increase pest control until eliminated, single-service items should be stored off of floor, remove damaged food container lids from service, chlorine test strips needed for dishwasher, adjust hot water at handsink, all scoops must have handles, scoops should be stored in clean container or on sink, all employees must have food handler cards.

Taqueria Mi Tierra, 308 N. Timberlad Drive: 12 demerits for thermometers needed in all coolers and freezers, chemical test strips needed for sanitizer solution, food manager required on-site at all times, all employees must have food handler card within 30 days of hire, label spray container of contents.

Sue's Country Store, 13093 State Highway 103 East, Huntington: 10 demerits for thermometers needed in all coolers and freezers, food manager required on-site at all times.

Taquierra Mi Tierra, 1422 Timberland Driver: Six demerits for garbage should be stored in closed receptacle if outside, general clean near ice machine, personal items should be stored separate from single-service items.

Pablo's BBQ, 3900 Hwy 69 North: Five demerits for date must not exceed seven-day maximum.

Taco Bell #2150, 216 S. Timberland Drive: Four demerits for hot water needed at handsink, all employees must have food handler card within 30 days of hire.

El Coco Loko, 1422 Timberland Drive: Three demerits for adjust water pressure at handsink, dipper well should have running water for in-use utensils.

Big's 3813, 1203 S. Chestnut St.: One demerit for lid required on trash can in the restroom.

Lufkin Convention Center, 601 N. Second St.: No demerits.

