Tenaha ISD releases statement concerning Bibles handout

State Representatives Trent Ashby and Travis Clardy are back at home after a productive 85th legislative session at the state capital.More >>
State Representatives Trent Ashby and Travis Clardy are back at home after a productive 85th legislative session at the state capital.More >>
Tenaha ISD has released a statement concerning a Wisconsin-based group's complaint that the school allowed Bibles to be distributed on the property.More >>
Tenaha ISD has released a statement concerning a Wisconsin-based group's complaint that the school allowed Bibles to be distributed on the property.More >>
Lufkin police are letting the public know their debit and credit cards may have fraudulent charges after learning card skimmers were found on two gas pumps at a convenience store.More >>
Lufkin police are letting the public know their debit and credit cards may have fraudulent charges after learning card skimmers were found on two gas pumps at a convenience store.More >>
A federal judge has sentenced a Houston man to 235 months in prison in connection to allegations of him setting up a sexual encounter through social media with an underage girl in May of 2016.More >>
A federal judge has sentenced a Houston man to 235 months in prison in connection to allegations of him setting up a sexual encounter through social media with an underage girl in May of 2016.More >>
The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be a little more active than normal.More >>
The 2017 Atlantic hurricane season is expected to be a little more active than normal.More >>