Chamber of Commerce cancels 20th Annual Neches River Rendezvous

The Neches River Rendezvous has been canceled this weekend.

The Angelina County Chamber of Commerce announced today that the 20th Annual Neches River Rendezvous has been canceled for the upcoming weekend.

According to a press release, chamber officials analyzed the projected weather forecast, as well as possible river levels, and decided to cancel the event due to unsafe conditions.

The Neches River Rendezvous consists of a canoe trip through ten miles of the Neches River. According to the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce, the event promotes the beauty of the East Texas wilderness.

Participants will receive a full reimbursement of their registration fees and can expect a refund check in the mail no later later than June 12. They can also pick up their event shirts at the Angelina County Chamber of Commerce on June 9.

This year marks the fourth time the canoe trip has been canceled.

