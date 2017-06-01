Mission Nac Still Registering Volunteers For Next Week's Event

A multi-church outreach is happening in Nacogdoches next week. It's known as "Mission Nac". For the last several years the event has brought local residents together to help fellow community members needing a helping hand. Registration for those wanting to make a difference has been extended. Anyone is welcome, especially those with a background in home improvement.

Rob Debardelaben once built a house, so he's pretty familiar with building supply stores.

On a shopping trip at Lowe's he checks things out for next week's Mission Nac.

"We need all the help we can get, said Debardelaben. Last year we had about 250 people, from 12 different churches, remodeling about 10 or 13 homes and this year our goal is maybe about 500 folks."

And 18 houses. Skilled professionals to families with children work side by side transforming homes. The before and after pictures show how hard the volunteers work.

"It's a small scale version of Extreme Makeover-Home Edition, but just mostly exterior and we do it in four days with a whole bunch of help and we get her done," shared Debardelaben.

Lowe's is one sponsor offering a 50% discount on materials.

Marty Boothe, Lowe's Assistant Manager said, "Lowe's isn't trying to get their name out to do anything. We just want to work with our community."

There are similar missions. Mission Nac crew chief John Stanaland doesn't see that as a problem and says, "A lot of churches and organizations are coming together without a competitive spirit at all. So I think we're in good hands here."



Pastor, Dr. Rod Jones can't disagree. He shares a 'God thing' when he happened to overheard co-worker, Tamra Kegler, a widow, saying her house needed painted.



"And I said, 'I think I can help,' recalled Jones.

"I really do appreciate all the help," expressed Kegler.

Dr. Jones said,"This is not a hand out, but a hand up. If Ms. Kegler could do the work for herself, she probably would have already had it done."

"Exactly," responded Kegler, an elementary teacher.

With that spirit, others are invited to join Mission Nac. Online registration is at www.missionnac.com

A person can volunteer any available time between Wednesday and Saturday.



There is a registration fee to help pay for supplies and food. It's $100 for a family and $25 for an individual.



And this outreach program follows another area event.'Nacogdoches Night of Worship' is Tuesday at 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Fredonia Hill Baptist Church is hosting the event.



Information can be obtained at www.facebook.com/NacNightofWorship