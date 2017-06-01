Lily is just one of many cats looking for her forever home

Lily is an eight-week-old calico cat that is looking for her first home. She is one of many kittens that are in need of a home in the Lufkin area.

June is National Cat Adoption Month and the Kurth Animal shelter is hoping that Lily can find a forever home. Shelter director Aaron Ramsey said Lily is not the only cat looking for a home.

"This little girl right here is representative of all the wonderful kittens we have right now," Ramsey said.

Ramsey said June is always busy with cats because of the breeding cycle. Right now the shelter is running a special for the adoptions in hopes of bringing their numbers down.

"Right now our cats are only $10," Ramsey said. "That includes the spaying, a wellness check and the first round of shots. That is normally $60 so it is a big savings."

To look at Lily or any of the other kittens, just stop by the Kurth Animal Shelter on hill Street on Monday through Saturday.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.