Grand jury indicts Huntington woman accused of sex with teen boy

An Angelina County grand jury has indicted a Huntington woman accused of having a sexual relationship with a teenage boy in 2016.

Megan Elise Broussard, 23, is charged with two counts of sexual assault of a child.

Huntington Police Chief Bobby Epperly said Broussard had the relationship with a boy whose family she was friends with. Epperly said the boy's mother discovered the relationship by looking at her son's text messages and then reported it to police.

Epperly said police interviewed Broussard while she was in jail on an unrelated charge in December and she admitted to the crime.

The grand jury also indicted three of five people suspected in the robbery of someone in Zavalla on Jan. 22, in which the suspects stole a man's motorcycle and the contents of the saddlebags.

Charles Eddie Evans Jr., 25, of San Augustine, Dale Gene Evans, 45, of Huntington, and Hayley Ryan Leviness, 20, of Zavalla, are each charged with robbery.

Two other suspects, Larry Shane McHale, 35, of Zavalla, and Brian Andrew Leviness, 25, of Zavalla, have not yet been indicted. Prosecuting attorney Scott Greenbaum said their cases would go to grand jury at a later date.

All five are accused in connection to the robbery on Barge Road in Zavalla. According to a previous report, the victim told authorities that he went to the home on Barge Road at the request of one of the suspects, and he was attacked when he tried to leave. The victim during the assault was allegedly hit in the head with a “hard, possibly metal object,” causing him severe pain.

Once the victim went down, he was stomped on, kicked, and dragged down steps outside the residence, he said. The man told police he escaped when the suspects took his keys and turned their attention to stealing his motorcycle.

The grand jury also indicted Tyrus Kevon Johnson, 32, of Lufkin, on two counts of aggravated sexual assault of a child. He was arrested in March in connection to allegations that he sexually assaulted a 9-year-old girl at an Angelina County home under the pretense of playing a game with her.

According to an arrest affidavit, a 9-year-old girl said Johnson

took her into a bedroom in the home and asked her to play “a game” with him. Johnson then allegedly told the victim to cover her eyes before he sexually assaulted her twice.

Johnson rewarded the victim for playing the “game” with him by giving her popsicles, the affidavit stated. He also allegedly told her not tell anyone.

According to the affidavit, Johnson also showed the victim images and videos of children having sexual intercourse.

Johnson allegedly asked the girl to play the “game” a third time, but she declined.

