TxDOT announces new construction on 59 between Lufkin, Nacogdoches

From TxDOT

LUFKIN, TX - A new construction project is set to begin in Angelina County next week that will affect motorists traveling between Lufkin and Nacogdoches.

Moore Brothers Construction Company, contractor for the $2.8 million project, will set barricades and begin milling the road surface that will be part of the resurfacing project from just north of FM 2021 to the Angelina River Bridge.

The work will include patching base failures and resurfacing the existing roadway. Motorists should expect delays and alternating lane closures.

“This project will improve this heavily traveled roadway with a resurface treatment that is designed to repel water and reduce road noise which will enhance safety and provide a better ride for motorists,” said Rhonda Oaks, public information officer for the Lufkin District. “We urge drivers to stay alert through this and all of our work areas, reduce speed and be patient since they could experience daily delays.”

Other work scheduled in the Lufkin District for the week includes:

ANGELINA COUNTY

US 59/SL 287: Work will continue at the Atkinson Drive overpass where crews are improving median barriers and guardrail to current design standards. Work is expected to remain at the current location about two more weeks. Work is also beginning on the southbound direct connector near US 59 North in preparation of upgrading guardrail at the Moffett Road overpass.

US 59 South/FM 324 (Southwood Drive): Work is scheduled to replace guardrail along the southbound and northbound shoulders at McCall Creek.

BU 69: Shoulder repair is scheduled in various locations. Lane closures are possible.

SH 103 West: Work is scheduled to level up the road Tuesday through Friday. Lane closures expected.

FM 1818: A sealcoat applications is scheduled. Lane closures expected.

NACOGDOCHES COUNTY

FM 1275/University Drive: Traffic signals are being upgraded at Martinsville Street and at FM 2609/Austin Street. New poles and signal heads will be set on a project that will continue for about three months, weather permitting.

FM 1878: Demolition of the old bridge at LaNana Creek will continue as work progresses to replace the bridge and approaches.

FM 343: Work is scheduled to prime the roadway, place flex base and begin cement treatment on a project designed to reconstruct and widen pavement from the Cherokee County line to FM 225.

FM 1087: Embankment is being placed and work continues on this project designed to enhance safety from US 259 to FM 95.

POLK COUNTY

US 59: Work is scheduled for shoulder and joint repairs on the southbound side of the roadway on a project designed to level up, sealcoat and apply a final surface application from SL 393 South to the Trinity River.

US 59: Crews are replacing the northbound bridge railing at Piney Creek, north of Corrigan, and will continue to replace metal beam guard fence at various locations. Daily lane closures are expected.

FM 356: Crews will continue to work on embankment and storm sewer on the west side of the road. Traffic has been moved to the widened detour throughout the project that is designed to reconstruct and widen pavement with a two-way continuous left turn lane and 10-foot shoulders from 1.1 miles north of US 190 to US 190. Daily lane closures are expected.

Kickapoo Creek: Work to remove and replace bridges and approaches will continue on County Roads Revia and Duff. Wells Landing and Darden roads at Caney Creek are scheduled to be closed for bridge removal and replacement.

Carmona Road: Crews are preparing the right of way for bridge replacement at Brushy Creek and work is continuing on bridge approaches at Rock Island.

Bluewater Road: Right of way preparation is scheduled for Old Bering Road on a project designed to remove and replace the bridge and approaches at Blue Branch.

Old Highway 35: The bridge at Oakdale Loop is being removed on this project designed to replace the bridge and approaches at Long King Creek

SAN JACINTO COUNTY

US 59: Crews will continue to reconstruct northbound main lanes on a project that will construct southbound frontage roads and reconstruct main lanes of US 59 from just south of the Union Pacific Railroad in Shepherd to just north of FM 2914.

US 190: Work is continuing to prepare right of way areas at culvert and metal beam guard fence locations on a project designed to apply safety end treatments from the Walker County line to the Polk County line.

City of Coldspring: Work continues in various locations around the courthouse on a project to add curb ramps. The sidewalks and ADA ramps are complete at Church Street and around the San Jacinto County Courthouse. Rail fabrication is underway.

FM 1127: Crews will remove culverts on a project designed to apply safety end treatments from US 59 to the end of pavement.

FM 3128: Crews will work to rehabilitate the roadway in various locations and clear ditches.

FM 1725: Workers will be trimming limbs and removing dead trees from the right of way in various locations.

TRINITY COUNTY

US 287: The old road surface is scheduled to be milled from SH 94 to Harrison Avenue in the city of Groveton on this project designed to reconstruct the pavement. Daily alternating lane closures are expected.

US 287: Work on cross structures is scheduled on this project designed to safety treat fixed objects from the Houston County line to SH 94. Daily lane closures expected.

HOUSTON COUNTY

SH 21 East: Crews are scheduled to install driveway culverts on this project designed to safety treat fixed objects from just south of SL 304 to 2.5 miles south of FM 1733. Daily lane and shoulder closures expected.

SH 21 West: Crews are scheduled to remove concrete and undercut eastbound main lanes on this construction project designed to reconstruct pavement and add passing lanes from 2.3 miles east of FM 2967 to SH 7. Daily detours and lane closures expected.

SH 21 East: Work to level up pavement in various locations will continue from FM 3187 to FM 227.

FM 3151: Crews will begin to prime the roadway on a project designed to reconstruct and widen the pavement from FM 1280 to FM 230.

FM 227: Cross culverts and headwalls will be set from Grapeland to SH 21

FM 227: The recently placed sealcoat surface continues to cure on a project that is designed to reconstruct and widen pavement from just east of CR 1685 to SH 21.

FM 3016: A sealcoat treatment of the roadway will continue from FM 228 to FM 227 East.

FM 2544: A sealcoat treatment of the roadway is scheduled from FM 227 West to the end of pavement.

SL 304: Crews will work to spot seal, mill and level the roadway from SH 19 South to SH 21 West/SH 7 West.

SHELBY COUNTY

FM 2428: Work is scheduled to place overlay and level up the roadway in various locations.

FM 1970: Crews will overlay and level up roadway in various locations.

FM 415: Construction of the substructure is scheduled as crews work to replace the bridge and approaches at Bear Bayou.

FM 417: Crews will pulverize the road, place flex base and prepare for cement treatment on this project designed to reconstruct and widen the pavement from SH 87 to FM 139.

CR 4256: Bridge railing work is scheduled at the tributaries of Flat Fork Creek and at McFadden Creek on CR 4670.

CR 4020: Bridge approach and guardrail work is scheduled at Bear Bayou and the tributary of Flat Fork Creek on CR 4293. Work on the access road to Toledo Bend Reservoir will also continue.

Various locations: Herbicide operations, sign repair and patch work is scheduled.

SAN AUGUSTINE COUNTY

US 96: Mainlanes are being prepared for final surface applications. Traffic has been moved to the proposed southbound lanes. Sealcoat is scheduled to be placed on the project that is designed to add passing lanes and reconstruct pavement from the Shelby County line to FM 3451.

SH 21: Embankment is being placed as substructures at Venado and Perkins Creek continue to be constructed on this project designed to remove and replace bridges and approaches.

FM 705: Work will continue to safety treat fixed objects from SH 147 to 2.5 miles south of FM 83.

All work schedules are subject to change in inclement weather. For a complete list of work statewide, visit drivetexas.org. For more information on Lufkin District projects, contact Rhonda.Oaks@txdot.gov or (936) 633-4395.