Groveton going to state after 2 straight wins over Woden

LUFKIN, TX (KTRE) -

Groveton pulled off two straight wins over Woden Friday to make their first-ever appearance in the UIL state playoffs.

After losing Thursday night to the Woden Eagles 5-1, the Indians won Game 2, 3-1 and Game 3, 11-7.

The Indians are led by first-year head coach Wayne Williams.

