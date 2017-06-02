Groveton going to state after 2 straight wins over Woden

Groveton pulled off two straight wins over Woden Friday to make their first-ever appearance in the UIL state playoffs.
After losing Thursday night to the Woden Eagles 5-1, the Indians won Game 2, 3-1 and Game 3, 11-7.
The Indians are led by first-year head coach Wayne Williams.
