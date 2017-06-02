Nacogdoches activists want to keep Paris Accord

Alec Johnson took leadership training with the Climate Reality Project to educate communities about climate issues.

Nacogdoches resident Gloria Morgan supports scientific findings when it comes to global warming.

Nacogdoches Mayor Shelley Brophy is for sustainability, but wants to research stand on Paris Accord

With the President Trump's announcement, Alec Johnson said he realized his training as a presenter on climate science and climate solutions is very important to his community.

"We need to speak with a very loud voice and let him know he has made a big, big mistake," said Alec Johnson.

Johnson, a member of The Climate Reality Project, will deny the president's position that global warming is a hoax. In public presentations the energy economist refers to science.

"The man is walking away from two centuries of science that makes it very clear with what is going on," Johnson said. "There is an overwhelming scientific consensus."

The kind of environmental science discovery Nacogdoches resident Gloria Morgan experienced in her growing-up years. The microbiologist has a love for the outdoors. She's stepping out of her comfort zone by speaking her mind.

"When you can make something better, let's do it," Morgan said. "And that's the way of America. We've been like that, the leaders in science and the leaders in technology. I think we need to listen to the scientists."

But 22 GOP senators and Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton contend the accord is a ploy to take away domestic jobs.

Yet 83 mayors, including those from the Texas cities of Houston, Austin and Smithville are vowing to adopt the Paris climate accord, despite the President's opposition.

Nacogdoches mayor Shelley Brophy is still researching the issue.

"I think there are a lot more citizens interested in this than one might think," Brophy said. "They do pay attention to their carbon footprint. They do pay attention to water conservation and so I think this will be a very interesting subject in the future."

Concern from a mayor, an activist and a resident represent how the very international issue of climate change can trickle down to communities on every level.

The topic of global warming will be discussed further later this month in Nacogdoches.

Johnson will make a presentation based on his training with the Climate Reality Presentation on June 21 at 6:30 p.m. in Westminster Presbyterian Church in Nacogdoches.

