Diboll man denied bond reduction on charges of shooting at sheriff deputies

A Diboll man was denied a bond reduction on his case where Angelina County deputies claimed he got into a shootout with them.

Joshua Day,24, was denied that request in District Judge Paul White's courtroom Friday afternoon. Day is charged with three counts of aggravated assault against a public servant, two charges of assault of a public servant and a count of obstruction or retaliation.

At the time of his arrest, his bond was set at $4 million but once indicted the bond was changed to $200,000. In the hearing today, Al Charanza said he would be willing to pay Day's bond if it was dropped to $75,000.

Day's mother and former boss said he had been struggling with anxiety for several years before the January incident. They believed it came from him being angry about the death of his brother and friend. His former boss said Day was a hard worker and he would be willing to bring him back on the job if he was let out on a lower bond. He also said he did not feel he was a threat to society.

State prosecutor Sandra Martin pointed out to Judge White that the investigation claims Day lured in the officers to the home on January 7 and he was ready for "suicide by cop". Martin also said the bond had already been dropped to the current $200,000 level so there was already a significant change.

White said that new conditions will be added to the current $200,000 bond by the end of the day on Monday. White set a hold on the bond until those conditions are made official.

Copyright 2017 KTRE. All rights reserved.