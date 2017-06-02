Lufkin insurance agents, roofers see rise in roof repairs

East Texans had to battle three different hail storms in a matter of weeks (Source: KTRE viewer)

Three storms last month pelted multiple areas of East Texas with golf-ball sized hail. The immediate damage included broken windows and some downed trees and power lines.

Local roofers and insurance companies are now experiencing higher levels of customers because of the damage that the hail caused to roofs. Homeowners are frustrated with the unexpected costs.

"We were disappointed because we wanted this roof to last a couple more years, but we do have insurance and we’re thankful for that," said homeowner, Sheila Skelton.

Jeff Horn, a partner at Bartlett, Baggett, & Shands, was surprised by how many hail storms that the area saw.

”I've been here 33 years and I have never seen weather like this," said Horn.

Horn also advised the customers of his company and others to be patient with insurance agencies, as the massive amount of claims made are causing the process to take longer than usual.

Other local experts, like the owner of The Roofing Company in Lufkin, are advising those who believe their roofs are damaged to pay close attention to color differences in the shingles.

"See if the rocks or granules are abnormal by like washing in your driveway, or if the color of the roof has changed," said the owner, Abb. "Because the hail tends to knock the rocks off the roof or granules."

The large number of roofs needing replacement have attracted roofing contractors from out of town. Neighborhoods across Lufkin have reported seeing these contractors going door to door and leaving fliers, advertising their roofing assessment services. The owner of The Roofing Company said that homeowners should make sure to verify these contractors before they pay for services.

"You could ask if they’re bonded, if they’re insured, if they live in Angelina County, or if they can pull a bond and a permit for the city of Lufkin," said Abb

