Central Heights state bound after 2-1 series win over Kirbyville

CROSBY, TX- The Central Heights baseball team is headed to state after beating Kirbyville in the regional finals Friday.

The Blue Devils were down 1-0 in their series against the Wildcats, after Kirbyville won 1-0 Thursday night in Crosby.

The two teams were back in Crosby Friday where Central Heights had to win out the series to keep their season alive.

In Game 2, Central Heights scored two runs in the bottom of the fifth and held onto the 2-0 lead to win the game. That pushed the series to a Game 3, where the Blue Devils pulled off another 2-0 win to punch their tickets to state. Central Heights' first run came in the third inning and another one followed in the sixth.

Central Heights will head to Dell Diamond for the state tournament. Their first game will be Wednesday, June 7th.

