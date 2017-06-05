East Texas game wardens bust illegal gill net operation on Trinity River

The Texas Workforce Commission issued a press release last week that stated that East Texas Medical Center-Trinity will be laying off 60 people by August 1.More >>
Game wardens from Houston, Polk, and Trinity counties issued a total of 17 citations and warnings to three fishermen in connection to allegations that they were using illegal gill nets to fish in a creek near the Trinity River last weekend.More >>
The two agencies are making efforts to become a cultural and art designation. After several weeks of accepting art from the community, participants voted on the favorite submission.More >>
The Alabama Coushatta Tribe of Texas started their 49th Powwow near Livingston, an annual celebration bringing tribes and people from across the continent. But in the midst of the tradition, the tribe is in a legal battle with the Texas Attorney General's office.More >>
Groveton pulled off two straight wins over Woden Friday to make their first-ever appearance in the UIL state playoffs.More >>
