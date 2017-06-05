East Texas game wardens bust illegal gill net operation on Trinity River

Game wardens from Houston, Polk, and Trinity counties issued a total of 17 citations and warnings to three fishermen in connection to allegations that they were using illegal gill nets to fish in a creek near the Trinity River last weekend.

According to a post on the Texas Game Wardens Facebook page, Texas Parks & Wildlife Department game wardens from Houston, Polk, and Trinity counties teamed up to investigate a report of gill nets in Dillard Creek, which is located just off the Trinity River in Trinity County.

During their investigation, the game wardens found a fishing camp not far from where the nets were found. They also found several holding baskets and stringers with fish inside, the Facebook post stated. Some of the fish were rotten.

Eventually, the game wardens spoke to three people at the fish camp. They also found a fish shocker in a boat, the Facebook post stated.

After the three fishermen were identified, the game wardens issued them a total of 17 citations and warnings for no fishing license, illegal means and methods, illegal trotlines/juglines, and failure to keep fish in edible condition. Cases and civil restitution are pending, the Facebook post stated.

