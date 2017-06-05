Livingston PD: Man got into fight with friend, stabbed him in face

Officers with the Livingston Police Department arrested a 50-year-old man on a felony aggravated assault charge on June 2 in connection to allegations that he got into a fight with his friend and used a knife to stab him in the face.

Joe Willard Messec Jr., of Livingston, is still being held in the Polk County jail on a first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon charge. His bail amount has been set at $40,000.

Lt. Matt Parrish, a spokesman for the Livingston Police Department, said that LPD officers were dispatched out to a home in the 500 block of South Washington Avenue at about 10:20 p.m. on June 1 in reference to a fight in progress involving two men and two women.

When the officers arrived at the scene, they found a man who was bleeding from his head and neck areas, Parrish said. He added that officers noticed that several people there appeared to be intoxicated.

The man who was bleeding told the Livingston PD officers that he had gotten into a fight with Messec, his friend. The man told the officers that during the fight, Messec pulled out a knife and started stabbing the other man in the face, Parrish said.

According to Parrish, the victim told the Livingston PD officer that he, Messec, and the other people in the house had been drinking alcohol all day. The victim told police he and Messec got into an argument that escalated into a physical fight after Messec was verbally abusive to him and accused him of breaking into homes and stealing items, Parrish said.

Emergency personnel bandaged the victim’s wounds, but he refused to go to the hospital for further treatment, Parrish said. He said the victim’s injuries appeared to be superficial and not life threatening.

Messec had fled the scene when LPD officers got there, Parrish said.

Parrish said that the Livingston Police Department got a search warrant for the home Messec fled to and found the knife they believe he used in the assault. At that point, they got an arrest warrant for Messec and picked him up.

Messec was taken to the Polk County Jail after he was treated at a Livingston hospital for the minor injuries he suffered in the fight, Parrish said.

Three people were arrested at the scene of the alleged assault and charged with misdemeanor public intoxication. Parrish said they included Steve Edward Knight, 40, Jamie Lee Brown, 39, and Randi Rene Averett, all of Livingston.

Parrish said the case has since been turned over to a Livingston PD detective, and it is still under investigation.

